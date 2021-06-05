June events at Animal Adventure

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT) – Animal Adventure Park has a number of events happening this month to the get the summer started.

The drive-thru zoo experience is back for those who aren’t comfortable exploring the park on foot. Visitors can take advantage of that on June 20 from 9-10 a.m.

Low Sensory evenings still incorporate parts of the park like animal feedings, keeper talks and concessions while keeping crowds and noises down.

Father’s Day and World Giraffe Day also return on June 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All dads will receive free park admission when they come with their families, and a portion of the day’s admissions will go toward conservation initiatives.

And finally, the Drafts with Giraffes adult event returns. This event features craft beverages from over 30 breweries and cideries to enjoy while visiting with the animals.

This ticket only event takes place June 26 from 5-8 p.m.

