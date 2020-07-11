July 10 is National Kitten Day! Who doesn’t love a chance to celebrate these tiny, adorable creatures?

While this holiday was of course created to celebrate their big heads, giant eyes, tiny pink paws and noses, and adorable mews, it is also designed to create awareness for those that are homeless in an effort to save as many as possible through adoption.

The holiday experts at National Today have pulled together the top 5 states for kitten lovers:

West Virginia

New Hampshire

Massachusetts

Montana

Pennsylvania

Adopt a kitten! (or foster if you can’t adopt)

If you can’t adopt a kitten and commit to being a kitty parent for a furry pal you can also foster kittens, a choice many are considering in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns and work from home orders. Click here to find a shelter/Humane Society near you.

Volunteer to help kittens at a local animal shelter.

Local animal shelters always need help socializing feral kittens! Human contact is great for the kittens and makes them adoptable since they won’t be afraid of humans.

For more fun facts, background information about this holiday and ideas to celebrate, visit the page for National Kitten Day and be sure to check out National Today for more holidays.