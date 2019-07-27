Judge rules government denied Abigail Hernadez due process

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A victory on Friday for Abigail Hernandez, an illegal immigrant living in Rochester who’s fighting deportation.

A federal judge has ordered the immigration court to hold another bond hearing for her. And if it doesn’t happen soon, the judge says she should be released from jail.

Hernandez is developmentally disabled. She is in the U.S. under the DACA program and her family has requested asylum in order to keep her here. She was arrested in early 2018 after posting a threat on social media against East High School.

Hernandez was eventually convicted of a misdemeanor. A local judge, prosecutors, probation officials, and defense attorneys all agreed she should not serve jail time for her crime. That’s when immigration officials stepped in and placed her in federal custody.

At a bond hearing last year, an immigration court ruled Hernandez would be a danger to others if she were allowed to go home pending a ruling on her deportation. But in a 37-page court ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge Michael Telesca ruled the government denied Hernandez her due process rights.

He ordered the government to hold another bond hearing for her within two weeks of Friday’s ruling. If it fails to prove she’s a threat to society, she is to be released on bail. If it fails to hold a hearing at all Telesca says Hernandez should go free.

Hernandez is 21-years-old. She is currently in custody at the federal detention center in Batavia.