Breaking News
Charles Tan has admits to killing his father

Judge rules against suppressing statements related to limo crash

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (WROC) — New documents were released on Tuesday regarding the Schoharie limo crash.

The documents show that a judge has ruled against the defense’s request to suppress statements made by Nuaman Hussain before and after the October 2018 crash.

Hussain is being charged with the deaths of all 20 people in the crash.

He was interviewed by police prior to the crash on an unrelated matter and then again, hours after the crash.

In both cases the judge said Hussain was not coerced and wasn’t considered a suspect in the case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss