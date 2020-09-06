Judge orders Trump administration to stop altering census operations

FILE – In this Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump prepares to sign four executive orders during a news conference at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. As employees of small businesses get their first September paychecks, they’re probably receiving their usual amount, as company owners are still withholding money for Social Security despite a presidential order allowing the tax to be deferred. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(CNN) — A federal judge is stepping in to make sure U.S. Census field operations continue as usual for now.

The temporary restraining order from a California judge applies nationwide. It’s in response to Trump administration efforts to wind down the population count early.

Attorneys for the government say it was only happening in areas where the census was largely complete.

Several lawsuits argue wrapping up the count early creates the risk of under-counting minorities. The restraining order is in place until a hearing September 17.