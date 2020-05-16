1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Judge denies R. Kelly’s request to be released from jail amid COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CBS) – A U.S. district judge in New York on Friday denied R. Kelly‘s third request for temporary release amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly, 53, faces sex crime charges in four separate jurisdictions in Chicago, New York, and Minnesota.

Kelly is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago. The Bureau of Prisons said there are currently 18 confirmed active COVID-19 cases among inmates and 14 among jail staff; while 122 inmates and 16 staff have recovered from the virus.

Kelly’s lawyers argued medical tests showed he is “likely diabetic,” and at a higher risk of contacting COVID-19 or a severe illness. But Judge Ann Donnelly said she did not believe prediabeties presents a “compelling reason for the defendant’s release.”

Donnelly also agreed with prosecutors that Kelly posed a flight risk, noting that he is accused of paying and intimidating witnesses for their silence. Donnelly also noted that judges in other jurisdictions where Kelly has been charged have also found he is a flight risk and a danger. 

The federal charges in New York accuse Kelly of using his fame to recruit young women and girls for illegal sexual activity. The racketeering case also accuses him of kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a child and forced labor. Jury selection in that case is now scheduled to begin in September.

Federal prosecutors in Chicago have charged him with videotaping himself having sex with underage girls and paying hush money and intimidating witnesses to cover up his alleged crimes. That trial is scheduled for October.

Cook County prosecutors have charged Kelly with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse against four women. The first of those trials is scheduled for September.

Minnesota prosecutors have charged him with engaging in prostitution with an underage girl. No trial date has been set in that case.

It’s unclear if any of Kelly’s trials will be held as currently scheduled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If convicted of all the charges, Kelly could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss