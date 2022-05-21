SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – A State Supreme Court judge early Saturday approved redistricting maps for Congressional and State Senate districts across New York.

Every ten years, following the federal Census, states are required to redraw the boundaries of House representation and state legislatures.

Initial maps approved by the Democrat-controlled state legislature and approved by Governor Kathy Hochul were legally challenged by Republicans, moving the process to the court system and leaving a third-party arbitrator to draw the boundaries.

The latest ruling means New York State primaries for Congressional and State Senate seats will be August 23 primaries for Governor, Lieutenant Governor and State Assembly will be normally scheduled date of June 28.

The congressional maps approved by Judge Patrick McAllister will reshape the Congressional districts in central New York. The new 22nd Congressional district will include Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

The newly designed 24th Congressional district will stretch from Jefferson to Niagara Counties and will include Oswego, Wayne and Seneca counties. The 19th Congressional district includes Cortland and Tompkins counties.

The next step is for candidates running for previous districts to decide what new districts they’ll be running in.

Shortly after this morning’s announcement Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announced her candidacy in the new 24th Congressional district.