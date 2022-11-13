ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been declared active for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to the Bills gameday roster.

Allen had been dealing with an elbow injury all week that he suffered in the closing seconds of the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets last week. He was held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week and was listed as questionable on the Bills’ final injury report of the week on Friday.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has also been declared active for Sunday’s game after being listed as questionable with a groin/heel injury.

Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Jordan Poyer, Greg Rosseau, Justin Murray, Tommy Sweeney and Baylon Spector are inactive for Sunday’s game.

The Bills are set to face the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m.