**Wind Advisories go into effect starting at 10 AM until 6 PM Saturday for Monroe, Orleans and Genesee counties**

Saturday will start mild, breezy and on the sunny side of things before a cold front drops through later in the day. There's enough energy behind this front that a few stronger showers and storms can't be ruled out especially for those south and east of Rochester, with everyone else seeing scattered showers starting LATE afternoon and into the early evening. We'll also be noticeably breezy with wind gusts up to around 30-40+ mph at times out ahead of the front. Heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts will be possible in some of the stronger storms passing through. The time frame to watch for rain will be around 3-4 PM across the immediate lakeshore, and those across the thruway and south will see the bulk of the showers and isolated storms arrive by 5-6 PM.