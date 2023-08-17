ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills starters will play Saturday night in the team’s second preseason game at Pittsburgh, coach Sean McDermott said.

McDermott said the first-team offense and defense will play a quarter or two of the game against the Steelers. Allen and star receiver Stefon Diggs sat out the preseason opener, while the rest of the Bills’ starters did not play much beyond the first few series.

“You want to get them ready in as many dress rehearsals as you can,” McDermott said prior to Thursday’s practice at Highmark Stadium.

Last preseason, Allen led a 70-yard touchdown drive in the second preseason game. It was his only action during the exhibition season.

Some of the Bills’ injured players will not play on Saturday. That includes pass rusher Von Miller, who remains on the physically unable to perform list. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf) were unable to practice Thursday. Defensive back Cam Lewis (groin) was a limited participant after missing almost two weeks. Running back Damien Harris (knee) also was limited. Wide receiver Gabe Davis and linebacker Baylon Spector returned after missing Wednesday’s practice.