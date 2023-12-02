ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sickle cell disease currently has no cure and it kills hundreds of people each year. It’s something that impacts thousands of people. Here in Rochester, one man understands that pain all too well.

Orlando Rivera hosted a blood drive today in memory of his brother and sister who died due to complications from sickle cell anemia, the most common form of the disease.

Rivera says his sister, Jolanda passed away back in 2004 and his brother Jose, died this past july.

Jose’s birthday would have been tomorrow, making today’s blood drive extra special.

Rivera says blood donations save lives and help alleviate the pain of those living with the disease. Many of them, are right here in our community.