Joe Morrissey wins state senate primary over incumbent after sex scandal, time in prison

Joe Morrissey, a former Virginia lawmaker who used to spend his days at the state Capitol and his nights in jail, won a contested primary in his bid for a state Senate seat on Tuesday.

Morrissey, who was accused of having sex with his teenage secretary in 2014, defeated incumbent state Sen. Rosalyn Dance in the Democratic primary for a Richmond-area state Senate race.

Morrissey was jailed four years ago after a sex scandal involving a teenager, who Morrissey later married and had three children with. 

He denied wrongdoing but entered an Alford plea to a misdemeanor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence for a conviction.

Morrissey lost a 2016 campaign to be Richmond’s mayor and had his law license revoked last year.

