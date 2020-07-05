1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Joe Biden evokes MLK and George Floyd in Fourth of July message

(CBS) – Evoking the names of Martin Luther King and George Floyd, Joe Biden said Saturday that the U.S. “never lived up” to its founding principle that “all men are created equal.” The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said “we have a chance to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country.”

In the Fourth of July video message, Biden said that even though America had fallen short of equality, the effort to live up to the nation’s founding ideals continues.

“It was an idea that couldn’t be constrained. It survived the ravages of the Civil War, the dogs of Bull Connor, the assassination of Martin Luther King, and more than 200 years of systemic racism. And just weeks ago, the murder of George Floyd,” he said. “Through it all, these words have gnawed at our conscience and pulled us toward justice.”

Biden urged Americans not to just celebrate the words of the Declaration of Independence but also commit to “the work we must do to fulfill that promise.”

“We remain locked in a battle for the soul of this nation. But believe me — truly —  it’s a battle we can and will win if we act together,” he said.

Biden’s video message came hours after President Trump, speaking at Mount Rushmore, accused protesters who have pushed for racial justice of engaging in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history.”

In a presidential message Saturday on the 244th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, Trump acknowledged that “over the past months, the American spirit has undoubtedly been tested by many challenges.”

Trump will hold a “Salute for America” celebration on Saturday evening that will include a speech from the White House South Lawn. The event will also feature a military flyover over the city and an big fireworks display that could pack people downtown, despite health experts warning about large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The president kicked off the holiday weekend by traveling to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota for a fireworks display Friday night.

During his remarks, Trump said he plans to establish, via executive order, a “National Garden of American Heroes,” which he described as “a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live.”

“The American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country and all of its values, history and culture to be taken from them,” Trump said. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

