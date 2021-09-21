Job searches in Rochester skyrocket in September, says local company

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — National coverage of the last jobs report showed numbers lower than expected, with many anxious about what the next report could bring. But if some of the signs here locally are any indication, we could be in for a spike of people looking for — and possibly returning to — work.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics are showing over 5% unemployment across the country, with about 8.4 million people out of work. Many experts saying the Delta variant is a factor in the delayed return. At least here in Rochester, we’re hearing about a big jump in people taking the first steps into re-entering the job market.



“But folks are looking, and we’re noticing it, and it’s great,” says Amorette Miller, co-owner of ShiftDiff.com



‘Shift Diff’ is meant for finding Rochester region careers; 80 major companies are affiliated with it. She says the number of people looking for work has skyrocketed this month.

“Since September 1st, we’ve had 2,000 additional views of different jobs. So we’re so happy and hopeful because last year at this time, it was pretty low. We were down in the 15 to 20 per day views,” she says.

And searches in all fields: food service, security, health care, non-profits, education, tech—you name it. Granted, this could have to do with another major factor nationally: the extra boost in unemployment pay ending. Miller saying many factors are involved.



“We don’t know the reasons why people have been out of work for so long, but whatever those reasons are I think that we’re seeing folks just ready to go,” says Miller.

But Miller did say some of it had to do with parents waiting on word for school to start and finding the right rhythm there before re-starting their careers.

“Getting on and off the bus, is my child going to be on time at home? Can I be reliable at my job?”



Miller says it’s about striking a balance and finding a fit. She says this surge in searches locally likely means across the US, this is a pattern, the unemployment gap, getting tighter.

This is a trend all over, in all 50 states, folks are getting back into it,” she says. Just to note, job postings on Indeed.com in late August were up 39% compared to February of 2020, a month before the pandemic started.

On October 16th, Shiftdiff will be hosting a job fair in Rochester at UPREP Charter School.