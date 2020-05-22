1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Job losses impact minority and hourly workers most in pandemic

News

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. unemployment rate has soared to 14.7% — the highest level since the Great Depression. The job losses and pay cuts are impacting minority and hourly workers the most.

37.8 million people have filed for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. Alexander Alonso, with the Society for Human Resource Management, said that loss in jobs and wages is hitting one minority community the hardest.

“61% of Latinos or Hispanics report having experienced a loss of income or a loss of employment,” said Alonso.

That is compared to 30% of African-American and 10% of Caucasian workers who also say they lost work or pay. Hourly workers are also impacted more than salaried employees.

“What’s scary about that is that it’s not just due to unemployment and furloughs,” said Alonso. “It’s also due to reduced hours and reduced salary.”

Alonso said, in all, about $1.3 trillion in income has been lost — or about $8,900 lost per worker — in just two months.

President Donald Trump said he’s optimistic the economy will recover quickly now that states are allowing businesses to open again.

“We’re going to be back next year, maybe even in the fourth quarter. In a few months, we’re going to be back,” said Trump.

But Alonso is not as optimistic.

“Eighteen to 14 months out, there will still be 80% of most major metropolitan areas that will not reach the same level of employment as what they had prior to the pandemic,” said Alonso.

And, he says the impact on small cities and towns could be even greater.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss