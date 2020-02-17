Jim Kelly and family host 22nd annual ‘Hunter’s Day of Hope and Prayer for Children’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) – The 22nd annual “Hunter’s Day of Hope and Prayer for Children” was held this weekend at the ADPRO Sports Center at the Buffalo Bills Training Complex.

The event is held every year to remember Jim Kelly’s son, Hunter, who died in 2005 from Krabbe Leukodystrophy, a nervous system disease. The Kelly family says the event is held to thank Western New York for all of the support they have received over the years, and to bring awareness to the disease.

“We love Western New York,” Jill Kelly, wife of Jim Kelly, told News 8. “We love the Buffalo community, and that’s what we do in Buffalo, we support each other. And most of these people have been there for us, and this is an opportunity for them to show what they do with the community and bless all these kids and these families.”

The event is held around Valentine’s Day each year to honor the shared birthdays of both Hunter and Jim Kelly.