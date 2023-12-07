BRIGHTON N.Y.(WROC) – At Temple Beth El on Winton Road, Members of the Jewish community started their night with regular service then afterwards made their way to two candle lightings inside and out, later they then enjoyed sufganiyot waiting inside.

“It’s Hebrew for doughnuts. It’s traditional to eat fried foods on Hanukkah because it’s the miracle. We celebrate the miracle of the purified oil lasting for 8 days when it should have only lasted for one,” said Debbie Zeger.

Temple Beth El Executive Director Debbie Zeger says despite the shots fired outside the Temple Israel of Albany along with other anti-Semitic incidents that happened this past year, she says they are hopeful and will continue to come together to celebrate.

“Look, we live in a world where we all have to be careful all the time and we are. We take the precautions that we need to take other than that we are happy to all be together,” said Zeger.

Seargeant Julio Montes with the Brighton Police Department says they are doing their part to ensure safety in the community.

“Within our department here and in town we increased our patrols and our visibility at the Jewish locations here in town. We’ve also been in touch with our state and local partners as well in law enforcement we also keep up with any intel that we may come across,” said Montes.

Debbie Zeger says they will continue celebrating every night this week. For a list of events, you can visit their website TBERochester.org.