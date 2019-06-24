Jewish Federation launches survey to get a closer look at local antisemitism

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Rochester is home to one of the biggest Jewish populations in New York State, and now for the first time in more than a decade civic leaders are taking count.

Over the weekend, the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester launched the ‘Every Voice Counts’ survey, seeking answers about the life for the Jewish Community in Rochester.

In 2010, over 19,000 Jewish residents lived in the area, and now they need to update the numbers

According to Jewish leaders, it’s vital to hear every voice in order to stand up to antisemitism.

“There has been a climate change and we want to get a sense of where the community is and certainly what people feel, if there’s fear, if they have experienced antisemitism,” said Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester .

The eight county survey will continue to run until the end of this year.