ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We are nearing the one-month mark since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

And Friday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester is recognizing those taken hostage by Hamas by setting up dinner sets with empty chairs and having a picture and name of those taken captive at each place.

This “Empty Chairs, Broken Hearts” display is a worldwide event. And the goal is to show how the hostage rates are continually increasing.

This week alone, officials say the toll has reached over 240 people. The CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester explains more on the message they hope to share.

“It’s our responsibility, these are humans. This is not just a crisis in Israel, this is a humanitarian crisis that women, children, elderly, and holocaust survivors are being held hostage,” Meredith Dragon said. “This is not what our world shall be.”

This is also part of the “Bring them Home” international campaign where the goal is to have all of the captive men, women, and children brought home to their friends and families.