ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Jewish community gathered at Temple Sinai in Rochester Thursday to mark the eighth and final night of Hanukkah, lighting the eighth candle.

They also used this as an opportunity to show support for Israel amid the country’s war with Hamas. Part of the “Bring Them Home NOW” campaign, many advocated for the immediate release of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas.

Bring Them Home NOW is an international campaign to raise awareness about the state of Israeli hostages, and extend a helping hand to those families impacted.