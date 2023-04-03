ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The owner of Jeremiah’s Tavern is suing the Town of Irondequoit over a historic landmark designation of its property on Titus Ave.

In October, 2022, the town’s Historic Preservation Commission voted to make 690 Titus Avenue a historic landmark.

That’s an issue for Jeffrey Reddish, who wants to tear down the property and reopen a new Jeremiah’s location. Court documents state he is looking to reverse that landmark designation, citing procedural issues with the designation process.

The suit also states the project would have fallen within zoning requirements, and the owner would just need site-plan approval and permits for demo and building.

The project had been met with opposition from a community group, Helping Irondequoit Plan for Progress. The group said it was not against Jeremiah’s moving into the property, but wanted to maintain the existing structure.

News 8 has reached out to the town’s Preservation Commission and Jeremiah’s for further comment.

Stay with Rochesterfirst.com and News 8 for more on this developing story.

Read the complete lawsuit below