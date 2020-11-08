Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 80

Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died, according to the popular show. He was 80.

“Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” read a tweet from the Jeopardy account.

The longtime Jeopardy! host had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He first announced the news to viewers in March of 2019.

Trebek said he had no plans to retire and continued to host the game show.

