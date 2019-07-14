“Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer back for “Tournament of Champions”

(CNN) — “Jeopardy!” is getting ready for its highly anticipated “Tournament of Champions” and a fan favorite is set to return.

James Holzhauer, who earlier this year won more than $2 million in a 32-game winning streak, will be back to participate.

Also set to return is Emma Boettcher, the powerhouse who stopped Holzhauer from setting the all-time record for money earned.

Fifteen of the top “Jeopardy!” competitors will be playing in the tournament for a grand prize of $250,000.

The 10-day competition is set to air November 4-15.