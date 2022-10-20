ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman who intentionally crashed her car in 2021, killing her husband, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday.

Prosecutors say Jennie Clark, 44, was drunk while driving her husband and three children home from a gathering on July 4, 2021. During an argument with her husband, Matthew Clark, Jennie Clark drove the vehicle into a telephone pole along Colby Street in the Town of Ogden.

Matthew Clark died at the scene. The children were not injured. Jennie Clark was briefly hospitalized for minor injuries.

Investigators said the children provided cell phone video of the argument and crash.

“I think the girls were scared,” said Ogden Police Chief Christopher Mears, who has since retired. “I think they knew something bad was going to happen and I think that’s why one of the girls turned on her cellphone and took a video of what was going on.”

Jennie Clark pleaded guilty to attempted murder and vehicular manslaughter in July.

“While the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office is pleased that Ms. Clark is taking responsibility for her actions, nothing will bring back the life of Matthew,” Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Amanda Balling said in a statement issued Thursday. “We hope that Mr. Clark’s friends and family can find comfort in today’s sentence and continue their grief outside the criminal justice system.”