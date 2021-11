ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday, after a shooting on the city’s southwest side.

According to Rochester police, officers were called to Jefferson Avenue at Cady Street around 5:00 p.m. They found a 24-year-old man who had been shot at least once.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical, but not life-threatening condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.