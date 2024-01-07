ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to Maynard Street near Bonesteel Street on Sunday afternoon. A jeep crashed into a building at around 12:30 p.m.

Officers say the driver of the jeep is a 29-year-old woman from Greece. She was the sole occupant and she was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. She sustained a minor head injury during the crash.

According to the RPD, there was minor damage to the building. Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were also called to the scene to assist the officers.