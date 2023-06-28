ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As air quality alerts continue to be issued due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires, Monroe County announced they will be offering masks at most DMVs and libraries.

Ahead of two community-loved events in Rochester, county officials added that even more masks will be distributed Wednesday night.

Promoters of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will distribute the masks at CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival at both Parcel 5 and Jazz Street.

Monroe County Parks staff will distribute masks at Wednesday’s Wegmans Concerts on the Shore at Ontario Beach Park.