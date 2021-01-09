January 9 celebrates National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – January 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Law Enforcement Appreciation started, as a way, to thank and show support to our local law enforcement officers for their dedication to duty and service to the communities.

During this time of police reforming and division in the world more than ever, those that fight crime need to know that they have the support from the residents of the area.

Take the time to show your appreciation to the law enforcement professionals and show your support.

In the age of social media, comment under the local Facebook department’s pages, shine a blue light from your home, tie a blue ribbon from your car antenna or mailbox even a simple thank you as you see one will go along way.