ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)- People have enjoyed the comfort of chocolate drinks for approximately 2,000 years beginning with the Mayan civilization.

Although served cold, mixed with water, chili peppers, cornmeal, and other ingredients it was a step towards the widespread consumption of hot chocolate, according to Hotchocolatefestival.org.

Today hot chocolate takes on many forms, appealing to the tastes of many with additional flavors like caramel, peppermint, coconut and double-chocolate.