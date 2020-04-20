Janitorial supplies business struggling during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, New York State went into lockdown and many class businesses had to shut down.

From her warehouse at One Stop Janitorial and Office Supply, Angella Luyk said the supplies are in high demand. Four weeks ago Luyk’s business almost evaporated overnight, but the demand for cleaning supplies took off.

“The public came to our rescue at this point. Because my business was shut down. We also have a cleaning company. I have 35 employees who are no longer working. That business is gone. Now this business is going,” Luyk said. “The public is supporting us, so I think we will stay open even after this.”

Luyk spent 20 years building her company and now she has to rebuild.

Luyk is offering curbside service for everything from hand sanitizer to Clorox wipes and latex gloves.

When she applies for small business loans, Luyk is also teaching other owners how to navigate this new normal.

Luyk also owns Midnight Janitorial and most of her employees are no longer working.

She said while she works to keep her company alive, Luyk is doing everything she can to encourage other small businesses and their workers to do the same thing.

