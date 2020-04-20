Janitorial supplies business struggling during pandemic

Breaking News
COVID-19 death toll in NY surpasses 14K, data shows virus trends in a ‘descent’ statewide
Live Now
Monroe County gives update on Seneca Park Zoo operations amid pandemic
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Janitorial supplies business struggling during pandemic

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, New York State went into lockdown and many class businesses had to shut down.

From her warehouse at One Stop Janitorial and Office Supply, Angella Luyk said the supplies are in high demand. Four weeks ago Luyk’s business almost evaporated overnight, but the demand for cleaning supplies took off.

“The public came to our rescue at this point. Because my business was shut down. We also have a cleaning company. I have 35 employees who are no longer working. That business is gone. Now this business is going,” Luyk said. “The public is supporting us, so I think we will stay open even after this.”

Luyk spent 20 years building her company and now she has to rebuild.

Luyk is offering curbside service for everything from hand sanitizer to Clorox wipes and latex gloves.

When she applies for small business loans, Luyk is also teaching other owners how to navigate this new normal.

Luyk also owns Midnight Janitorial and most of her employees are no longer working.

She said while she works to keep her company alive, Luyk is doing everything she can to encourage other small businesses and their workers to do the same thing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss