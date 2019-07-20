Jamestown man drowns in Westfield

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Jamestown man is dead after he drowned in the Town of Westfield.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to report of a drowning with the Westfield Police Department at 4:25 p.m. Friday at the Barcelona Harbor.

Officials identified the man as 24-year-old John Penhollow.

During the search, the sheriff’s office and Westfield Police were assisted by the Westfield Fire Department, Chautauqua County Medic, Coast Guard, Chautauqua County Fire Police, and North East PA Fuller Hose.