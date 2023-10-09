ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Goulds Pump Water Tower at ITT Goulds Pump in Seneca Falls will be demolished beginning Monday.

The water tower, which has stood at the same location for 97 years, will be dismantled and removed throughout the week as part of improvement projects at ITT Goulds Pumps’ campus.

The tower was built in 1926 and has been standing tall for 97 years. It was originally used to provide water pressure to all the factory buildings, however, the water tower has been empty and unused since 1994.

Due to the current condition of the tower, ITT Goulds Pumps says they will not be able to repurpose the water tank. Instead, they will recycle the metal from both the tank and the tower.

Demolition of the tower will be taking place throughout the rest of the week.