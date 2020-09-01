‘It’s worth a try’: Community organizations react to push for police residency requirement changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC heard from a Rochester community leadership organization with a mission toward creating racial equity and understanding. Here’s what one member had to say about Mayor Lovely Warren’s push for legislation to allow the city to require new RPD recruits to live within city limits.

Simeon Banister is the vice president of the Rochester Area Community Foundation. Banister says his organization recently released a report showing something was clear.

“Given the city’s precarious financial position along with its historic trend of extracting resources from the cities center to the suburbs around the community, one thing the report said is we ought to explore is the use of residency requirements to bring more resources back to the urban center,” said Banister.

Banister says that changing police residency requirements is worth a try.

“The belief is by changing the residency, we get a circulation of resources and dollars in the city, and ideally a stronger relationship between police and the community,” Banister said.