ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Inflation is rising prices for nearly every product used on a day-to-day basis. As a result, various industries are being hit hard. From farmworkers to construction workers to the average person.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau explained these rising prices are a symptom of the pandemic.

“With everything that went on in the last couple of years, inflation was just going to happen. We’re paying a lot more for gas, groceries, everything. The price of everything has gone up,” McGovern said.

McGovern says because of these rising prices and the surrounding circumstances, consumers are feeling the pain.

Gwen Gilley lives in Rochester and says the price of gas is putting a damper on her day-to-day.

“As far as gas, it’s crazy,” Gilley said, “It’s really bad. I limit where I go.”

Penfield resident, Karen Graham says she’s had to stop buying her favorite brand of eggs.

“We eat eggs a lot in my house and I feel like they’ve doubled in price,” Graham said.

Cathy Gordon used to visit her daughter in Massachusetts often but since the price of gas has skyrocketed in recent months, those trips have dwindled. Along with gas prices, Gordon has had to adjust what kind of groceries she buys at the store.

“We’re pretty much Wegmans people so we kind of go for the Wegmans brand a lot now versus the other brands,” Gordon said.

If you can’t avoid buying everyday goods like eggs or gas, what can you do to cut yourself a little bit of a break? McGovern with the Better Business Bureau says the best thing to do it look at your budget from last year and see where you can make some cuts. Maybe it’s cutting down on some of the streaming services you signed up for during the pandemic, or maybe it’s holding off on buying something new.

“If you don’t need a new car, or used car, wait a little bit. The price of cars is really inflated right now. So, if you can still drive the vehicle that you have, it still runs great, we’re encouraging consumers to hang on to your car a little bit longer until those prices go down until that chip shortage is resolved,” McGovern said.

McGovern adds if you see something for a good price, grab it while you can. However, she says to be weary that if the sale is online because scammers know you’re looking for that discount right now.

“You want to make sure when you’re spending money that you’re not going to lose that money at the end of the day for a product that’s never going to arrive,” McGovern said.

While this stretch of high prices reign on, local residents say to remember there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Just hang in there. I think if we pool our resources and come together, we can help each other,” Gilley said.

According to experts, the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law won’t directly address the main drivers of surging prices but it will lessen the cost of things like prescription drugs and energy prices.