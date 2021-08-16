‘It’s been like my heart gets ripped out’: Local veteran leaders react to Afghanistan pullout

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Nick Stefanovic with Monroe County Veteran Services did multiple tours to Afghanistan when he was in the Marine Corps. He says the past few nights have been tough to watch.

“It’s been like my heart gets ripped out,” he says.



He says around 2005, the US military was able to quell much of the chaos. Now, it seems like it’s all returned as the Taliban takes control.



“We stopped the public executions, we stopped the enslavement of women, we allowed girls to go to school again,” says Stefanovic.

He also said US Troops were able to usher in the first democratic elections in decades. Any future elections, now up in the air. “Those people lived free after we liberated them,” he says.

When it comes to Afghan forces falling so easily to the Taliban, Stefanovic says it came down to one word: fear. “The Afghan people fought knowing that they had our support.” Take that support away, and confidence cripples.

Joe Chenelly is the AMVETS National Executive Director. He served early on in Afghanistan in 2001. He says as messy as this withdrawal looks, it was probably time to go.

“I have a deep concern for those who are still there, certainly Americans who are still in Afghanistan.”



Also, those Afghans who helped Americans for so many years. Chenelly and AMVETS— focused on those veterans now home from the almost two-decade-long war.



“It’s been a very rough time for them. I’ll be blunt: I had tears hitting my keyboard yesterday morning,” he says.

Chenelly says the sacrifices made over there, are not forgotten. AMVETS has been actively trying to bring Afghanistan veterans together, with mental health and checking in, a top priority.



“Those who are in crisis, those who are just having a difficult time through this we want to let them know they’re not alone,” he says.