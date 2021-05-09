Ithaca firefighters save person in senior living high rise fire

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Ithaca save multiple people from fire at senior living high rise.

The Ithaca Fire Department was called to Titus Towers on South Plain Street in the City of Ithaca for a fire alarm activation on Friday evening. When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from the back of the building.

Firefighters made their way to the source of the fire which was still burning, although a sprinkler head had activated it and was containing the fire.

They located one person in the room where the fire was and removed the person to safety, to be evaluated and treated by Bangs Ambulance personnel. The fire was fully extinguished.

The apartments around were also searched for potential victims, which resulted in locating another person in a smoke-filled apartment. This person was removed from the dangerous environment to be evaluated by EMS.

There was smoke, fire, and water damage to the apartment and smoke damage to some other apartments. The Ithaca Housing Authority was working to clean up and make accommodations for those impacted by the incident.

The Cayuga Heights Fire Department stood by to cover other emergency calls in the city.

The Ithaca Fire Department credits a working smoke detector, fire alarm, and sprinkler system for the early notification and quick response for keeping this fire to the original apartment. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.