Ithaca College won’t allow students from states on travel advisory list come to campus this fall

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR) — Ithaca College released detailed information for students planning to return to campus this fall, one of which does not allow students from states on the Governor Cuomo’s travel advisory to return this semester.

Cuomo signed an executive order on June 24 requiring anyone traveling to New York from a state on the travel ban must quarantine for 14 days.

According to the school’s website:

“This has presented a significant challenge for our Return to Campus Task Force as we have considered many different approaches to managing this mandatory quarantine. Unfortunately, the college simply does not have the resources or infrastructure to manage quarantining either on-campus or off-campus for the large number of students affected by this order.”

Students who have not stayed in New York State for the summer and have a permanent address in a state on the mandatory quarantine list will need to take classes remotely until their state is removed from the list.

States listed on the travel advisory as of Friday, July 17 are listed below: