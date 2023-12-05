ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The A.P. Property Services Airshow will return in 2024 and will be headlined by flyers from the Italian Air Force.

Monroe County announced Tuesday that the show take place on August 3 and 4 at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

The event will be highlighted by the Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori, the world’s largest aerial acrobatic team, made up of ten aircraft. The team is performing in the United States for the first time since 1992.

The United States Air Force will also be represented with the F-16 Viper Tactical Demonstration.

Tickets go on sale December 11, with discounted prices through January 5.

