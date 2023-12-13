ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It has been sixteen months since a man from Dansville was detained by the Taliban. Now, after careful consideration, the family is speaking out.

Ryan Corbett lived in Afghanistan for 11 years until the Taliban returned to power in 2021. A spokesperson for the family told News 8 it was on his trip back to Afghanistan in 2022 when he was detained and has been held since.

“It’s been now just over 16 months that he’s been held, and the State Department has designated him as wrongfully detained by the Taliban,” Corbett Family Spokesperson Erin Pelton said.

That’s also how long it’s been since the family of Ryan Corbett has been able to have a full and not monitored conversation with him. Erin Pelton, a spokesperson for the Corbett family, says in August 2022, he returned to Afghanistan to pay and hold trainings for workers of the small business he started.

On behalf of Ryan’s wife, Anna, Pelton said anna was scared to speak out when it initially happened, afraid of risking his safety.

“She did not want to make his situation worse or jeopardize his life or wellbeing. And so, she was cautious and really kept it very close hold that this was going on,” Pelton said.

Pelton said with Winter coming, the thought of Ryan being held in a basement facility with no heat, made Anna decide it was time to speak out.

“She only got to speak with her husband once,” Pelton said. “You know, in over a year for six minutes. She decided that it was time to speak out to try to put pressure both on the Biden administration as well as on the Taliban to bring Ryan home.”

Anna was able to have a meeting with the Secretary of State, who according to Pelton, made commitments to work on Ryan’s case and try to bring him home.

Just last week, Pelton said Anna was able to talk to Ryan for about ten minutes.

“It’s really hard to tell what’s going on,” Pelton said. “Because Ryan is surrounded by armed guards during these calls. We’re really hopeful that by speaking out, we can continue to shine a light on Ryan’s plight and make him a priority to bring home as soon as possible.”

FreeRyanCorbett.com was launched by Ryan’s family so visitors can learn more about him and his families fight to bring him home. The website also allows visitors to contact members of Congress and the White House, to let them know the importance of bringing Ryan home.

Ryan’s wife, Anna, and her son, Caleb recently spoke with CBS mornings. That interview can be found here.