ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While the federal government is making four additional COVID-19 test kits available for free, many of us are still holding on to boxes which may have passed their printed expiration dates.

So, are those tests still good? Well, it depends.

Most test kit manufacturers have updated their expiration dates, but their effectiveness is not indefinite. So here is how you can determine if yours is still good. Locate the lot number on the box and click on the below links to find out if your kit has an updated expiration date.

COVID-19 Antigen test kit manufacturers

Meantime, Monroe County is working with Common Ground Health to distribute the below informational flyer.