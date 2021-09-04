Is it safe to hang up your bird feeder again?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — After it was first reported that The Onondaga Audubon Society was urging people to take down their bird feeders to prevent the spread of a deadly infectious eye disease to birds in Central New York, most states have loosened their restrictions.

A representative of The Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Pat Leonard said that the lab is hearing that incidents of the disease have dropped off drastically, with few, if any, cases being reported in the states that were most affected.

“Most states have now fully or partially lifted their restrictions on putting out bird feeders,” Leonard said. ”Note that there were never any confirmed cases of the disease found in New York State nor any state restrictions on bird feeder use.”

For those who followed the Onondaga Audubon Society’s recommendation to take down feeders, there are no restrictions on bird feeder use and Leonard says it looks like the phenomenon is fading away on its own.