ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit was ranked number one in the list of 10 Best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2024 on Realtor.com.

Realtor.com focused on small to mid-sized towns and cities for this list to find what they referred to as “hidden gems”. In their recent report, they released this year’s rankings which can be seen below:

1. Irondequoit, New York

2. Benton, Arkansas

3. Winterset, Iowa

4. Newington, Connecticut

5. Council Bluffs, Iowa

6. Cheektowaga, New York

7. Grand Rapids, Michigan

8. Moore, Oklahoma

9. Mattydale, New York

10. Riviera Beach, Maryland

“Irondequoit is a suburb of Rochester in Monroe County. It is bordered by Lake Ontario to the North, the City of Rochester to the South, the Genesee River to the West, and Irondequoit Bay to the East. It is a highly desirable area due to its proximity and affordable housing. Because of its borders, it is a fully developed area with a vibrant history dating back to the 1600s,” said Michael O’Connor, President of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS®.

Some of the aspects Realtor.com looked at to determine their list of top 10 best first-time homeowners rankings were affordability, investment in growth, options to buy, things to do in the area, shorter commutes, and youthful towns.