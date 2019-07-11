Irondequoit Police Dept. hosts Officer Recruitment Experience

On Wednesday night the Irondequoit Police Department hosted another police officer recruitment experience.

The event gives potential police officer candidates the opportunity to experience a physical agility testing process. The candidates get to see first-hand what’s needed to successfully complete the test.

“I think its a great opportunity because it’s giving everyone a chance to really see where they stand and they are doing this free of charge for everybody so its good,” said candidate James Talbot.

Webster police and physical fitness instructors from the Monroe County Public Safety Training Facility also helped out at the event.