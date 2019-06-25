Irondequoit one step closer to inclusivity

The Irondequoit Town Board has approved plans to help their residents with disabilities engage in recreational programs.

The town board approved a contract with Rochester Accessible Adventures (RAA), which will work with Town Recreation staff to conduct a full assessment of town-sponsored programs and facilities.

Based on the assessment the town will develop a strategic plan to incorporate physical access and social inclusion in its current policies and procedures.

One of the goals of the initiative is to update the Town’s Recreation Guide to identify inclusive programming available to residents.

If residents approve a town community center to be built at the former Irondequoit Mall, the RAA would work to ensure that the building is accessible and inclusive to residents with disabilities.

These developments would go above and beyond what the state and federal law require.

The Town of Irondequoit was recently named an Autism Friendly Community, in recognition of its work to ensure the town organization is properly trained to be inclusive and responsive to those on the autism spectrum.