ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit hosted a Classic Car Cruise-In and Concert on Sunday, with classic cars on display and local music filling the afternoon at the Irondequoit Town Hall.

The event was free and open to the public, with children’s activities, food trucks, and drinks for car lovers of all ages to enjoy. Attendees say the car show is a great way to connect with other members of the community.

Joe Strobel brought his car to the show, adding to what he estimates to be nearly 100 other unique cars on display.

“I get to talk to other people who tell me where to go get parts, do things, get different ideas, so it’s good for somebody that has a car, but it’s also good for all the people who want to see lots of old cars,” says Joe.

The event started at 11 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m., with music from Up2Somethin’, a Rochester-based seven-piece band.

Irondequoit also hosts a Farmer’s Market on Thursdays at their Town Hall from 4 p.m. until dusk through October.