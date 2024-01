IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – The official swearing-in ceremony for the Town of Irondequoit was held Saturday where the town celebrated its future on January 6. The official swearing-in of Irondequoit’s new representatives were Andrae Evans for Town Supervisor, Grant Malone for Town Council and Brian Green for Town Judge. All three took their oaths and embarked on their journey of serving the town of Irondequoit.

It’s standing room only at the Irondequoit Town Hall as Judge Brian Green, Councilmember Grant Malone, and Town Supervisor Andraé Evans publicly take their oaths of office.

