Irondequoit gets new DPW building

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – Irondequoit hosted an open house for its new Department of Public Works building on East Ridge Road on Saturday morning.

DPW open houses allow residents to see the heavy equipment that maintains infrastructure in the town.

Residents were able to tour the new facility and climb into some of the DPW’s large trucks.

“Since the Christmas Eve 2016 Fire, our Department of Public Works has demonstrated their value to our community, being asked to go above and beyond the normal call of duty,” Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “This new facility – the finest DPW facility in the region – belongs to the taxpayers and I am hopeful our residents will take the opportunity to visit the finished product and again see first-hand the equipment and vehicles they provide us to maintain and improve their infrastructure.”