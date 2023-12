ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit community celebrated the official opening of the farmer’s market, after a massive winterization project.

Folks in attendance were able to enjoy a holiday mini-maker fair, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and tree lighting! This all comes after state lawmakers secured 500 thousand dollars in funding to get the project off the ground.

The new structure extends the farmer’s market months and will now able to host Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in January.