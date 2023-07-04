IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — This Fourth of July marks another year of a tradition in Irondequoit as families and friends are all coming out to celebrate.

Staying with tradition, the festival and parade brings around generations of families.

“Well, I’m proud that I was able to raise my kids and bring my kids as they were growing up,” Melanie Kohlmeier, a lifelong Irondequoit resident, says.

From the activities for kids or just coming together as a community, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, no matter their age.

“I usually come here every year,” Olivia Croll, a resident, said. “I used to march in the parade a lot, but now I just watch it.”

For some, the Fourth of July celebration is something they will never miss.

“Just about every festival since it started,” Melanie said. “Well, since I’ve been here, 50 years.”

For others, they’re just getting started.

“I’m trying to make it a tradition,” Kristen Aratari, a resident, says.

If you missed the parade, the festivities will continue all day long at the Irondequoit Town Hall, with fireworks to end the night.