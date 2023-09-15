ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fringe Festival promises some more exciting new acts this year.

Touring from Ireland, the Fanzinis’ “Ballet Poulet” with their New York premiere.

The performances are scattered throughout this upcoming weekend. Their show is described as a parody of the popular ballet Swan Lake.

“It’s like a fool’s take on Swan Lake, or swan fake as we say,” said Con Horgan. “But yeah we’re really looking forward to it and apparently we’re on Parcel 5, which looks like an absolutely wonderful venue. The weather is amazing and the audiences so far have really loved the show. Which is lovely for us because you never really know when you make work how it will tour with different cultures. It’s been really well received with where we’ve gone so far in America.”

